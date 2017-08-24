0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 24

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DORMAN, GREGORY SCOTT

Age: 36
Address: HATTIESBURG, MS
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-08-23
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #341, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

HALL, SHAWN HEARNE

Age: 37
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-08-23
Arresting Agency: NWS

Charges:

  • Arson in the First Degree
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #340, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

SKEEN, ASHBY WINCHESTER

Age: 25
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-22
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #342, CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

 