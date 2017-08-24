Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 24

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DORMAN, GREGORY SCOTT Age: 36 Address: HATTIESBURG, MS Booking Type: Booking Date: 2017-08-23 Arresting Agency: NWS Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #341, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



HALL, SHAWN HEARNE Age: 37 Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-08-23 Arresting Agency: NWS Charges: Arson in the First Degree Status: PENDING, Bond: #340, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

