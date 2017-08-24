Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 24

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
DORMAN, GREGORY SCOTT
Age: 36
Address: HATTIESBURG, MS
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-08-23
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #341, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
HALL, SHAWN HEARNE
Age: 37
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-08-23
Arresting Agency: NWS
Charges:
- Arson in the First Degree
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #340, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
SKEEN, ASHBY WINCHESTER
Age: 25
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-22
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #342, CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East