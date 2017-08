Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 27

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LYNCH, MICHAEL DUANE Age: 58 Address: GREELEY, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #278, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #314, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #315, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #278, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MORRISON, CAMILE MADRID Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #367, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #366, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



KINCAID, ALEXANDER OREN Age: 32 Address: SEATTLE, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #365, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



MAHER, SHEREE NICHOAL Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #364, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East



HUNTINGTON, TERILYN Age: 33 Address: FORT BRIDGER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #363, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #363, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West