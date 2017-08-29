Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 29

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
LOWSETH, TIM BRADLEY
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #375, CASH, $655, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #374, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #374, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
GOICH, TYLER CHARLES
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West