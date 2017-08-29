0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 29

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LOWSETH, TIM BRADLEY

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #375, CASH, $655, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #374, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #374, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

GOICH, TYLER CHARLES

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #372, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

 