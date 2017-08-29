Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 29

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LOWSETH, TIM BRADLEY Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #375, CASH, $655, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #374, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #374, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

