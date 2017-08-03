Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 3

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

August 3rd

Steven Anselmi Stith, 19 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI, speeding in a construction zone, no insurance and use of false ID by minor.

Levi Marquez, 24 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

August 2nd

Matthew Lawrence Gray, 20 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Joshua Herrington, 42 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to comply.

Justin Moore, 18 was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to pay on liquor on the breath of a minor and alleged possession of marijuana.

Bryan Lee Merrick, 37 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD on warrants for failure to comply.

Desiree Renee Widel, 48 of Casper was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on speeding.

Austin Inman, 18 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication and property destruction.

Keith Richard Liston, 33 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged interference with a peace officer and pedestrian under the influence.

Cindy Liston, 36 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI open container, speeding in a construction zone no insurance and expired registration.

Jacob Stetzer, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving while under suspension.

Tristen Vance Stiegelmeyer, 21 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged burglary.

Jessilyn Norine Potter, 32 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged sale or delivery of heroin.

Dustin Murphy, 22 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear on DWUI.