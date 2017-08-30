Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 30

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BOUSKA, JASON MICHAEL Age: 45 Address: LAURENS, IA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Exceed 65 Mph On Prmry/Scndry Hwy (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



EBO, ADOM JAMIL AKIN Age: 24 Address: DECATUR, GA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #380, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



DAVISON, DUSTY EUJENE Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #378, SURETY OR CASH, $2185, Court: RS Municipal Court



IGO, LISA MARIE Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



MAYNARD, SAMANTHA MARIE Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-29 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



BROWN, DUSTIN LYNNVILLE Age: 23 Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-08-29 Scheduled Release: 2017-09-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

