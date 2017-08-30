Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 30

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BOUSKA, JASON MICHAEL
Age: 45
Address: LAURENS, IA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Exceed 65 Mph On Prmry/Scndry Hwy (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #381, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
EBO, ADOM JAMIL AKIN
Age: 24
Address: DECATUR, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #380, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
DAVISON, DUSTY EUJENE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #378, SURETY OR CASH, $2185, Court: RS Municipal Court
IGO, LISA MARIE
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #377, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MAYNARD, SAMANTHA MARIE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-29
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #376, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BROWN, DUSTIN LYNNVILLE
Age: 23
Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-08-29
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
LOWSETH, TIM BRADLEY
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #375, CASH, $655, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #374, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #374, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East