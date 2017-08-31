Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 31

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HAMPTON, CALVIN DONALD
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Misdemeanor
- Status: , Bond: #391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MUNDSCHENK, ASHLEY KAY
Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
- Status: , Bond: #390, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court East
ROGERS, JOSHUA RYAN
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #388, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East
- Vehicle Registration – Alter or Multilate Plates, Stickers or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East
- Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East
SWISTOWICZ, JEFFREY PAUL
Age: 35
Address: MIDWAY, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
MOATES, DONALD EUGENE
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #385, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
MAESTAS, ARTHUR LEWIS
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-08-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #384, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BROWN, WESLEY JAMES
Age: 48
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-30
Released: 2017-08-30
Type: NWS HOLD
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER