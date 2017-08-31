0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 31

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HAMPTON, CALVIN DONALD

Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Conspire to Commit – Misdemeanor
    • Status: , Bond: #391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

MUNDSCHENK, ASHLEY KAY

Age: 20
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
    • Status: , Bond: #390, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court East

ROGERS, JOSHUA RYAN

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #388, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Vehicle Registration – Alter or Multilate Plates, Stickers or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Tail Lamps – All Vehicles
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East

SWISTOWICZ, JEFFREY PAUL

Age: 35
Address: MIDWAY, UT
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-08-31
Scheduled Release: 2017-09-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

MOATES, DONALD EUGENE

Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-08-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #385, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

MAESTAS, ARTHUR LEWIS

Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-08-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #384, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

BROWN, WESLEY JAMES

Age: 48
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking: 2017-08-30
Released: 2017-08-30
Type: NWS HOLD
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

 