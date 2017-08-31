Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 31

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HAMPTON, CALVIN DONALD Age: 27 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Conspire to Commit – Misdemeanor Status: , Bond: #391, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



MUNDSCHENK, ASHLEY KAY Age: 20 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: , Bond: #390, SURETY OR CASH, $100, Court: Circuit Court East



ROGERS, JOSHUA RYAN Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #388, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East

Vehicle Registration – Alter or Multilate Plates, Stickers or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East

Tail Lamps – All Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #389, SURETY OR CASH, $1145, Court: Circuit Court East



SWISTOWICZ, JEFFREY PAUL Age: 35 Address: MIDWAY, UT Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-08-31 Scheduled Release: 2017-09-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West



MOATES, DONALD EUGENE Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-08-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #385, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

