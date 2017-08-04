Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 4

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

August 4th

Richard Adamski, 23 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI, open container, no insurance and failure to maintain a single lane.

Stewart Skiles, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI and failure to maintain a single lane.

Christopher McCurdy, 33 of Rock Springs was arrested by District Court for an alleged violation of a court order.

Teresa Hall, 35 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana.

Erik Evans, 20 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged criminal trespass and an NCIC hit.