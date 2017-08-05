Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 5

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

August 5th

Miguel Alvarez Padilla, 38 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI and speeding 40 in a 30.

Bowdy Long, 20 of Robertson, was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI, minor in possession, failure to maintain a single lane of travel, open container, and no seatbelt.

Tiffany Monk, 34 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI.

Gilberto Martinez Torres, 50 of Del Valle, TX was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI and lane use.

Shaylee Paige Brazell, 20 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI and headlights required.

Michael Bryson, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI.

Patrisha McKinney Ellsworth, 36 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication and disturbing the peace.

August 4th

Scott Lucas, 39 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Crystal Eckhart Byers, 36 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged breach of peace.

Gregory Lee, 27 of Eden, was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for possession of meth.

Boe Gregersen, 18 of Green River was arrested by the District Court on a warrant for bond violation.