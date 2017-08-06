Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 6

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

August 6th

Brodie Douglass, 19 of Lyman was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to pay on shoplifting.

Richard Tolar, 46 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI, no insurance and open container.

Lane Johnson, 54 of Green River was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI and speeding 52 in a 35.

August 5th

Vincent Donald Frazier, 39 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication and possession of marijuana.

Charles William Walk, 42 of Evanston, was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving while under suspension, no registration and no insurance.

Paul Daniel Siddall, 45 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged solicitation of prostitution.

Austin Musgrave, 21 of Rock Springs, was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Donald Pedersen, 60 of Rock Springs, was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI and open container.

Christopher Hogan, 29 of Tyler, TX was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged assault and criminal trespass.