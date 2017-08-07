Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 7

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Area law enforcement is in the process of changing the software they use for bookings, etc. This report may not contain every arrest for the time period.

August 6th

Dominic Valdvias Bahena, 25 of Aztec, NM was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI-2nd offense, failure to maintain a single lane, leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance no driver’s license.

Mark Deason, was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.