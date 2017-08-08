Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 8

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Area law enforcement is in the process of changing the software they use for bookings, etc. This report may not contain every arrest for the time period.

August 8th

The Rock Springs Police Department reports no arrests since the last report.

The Green River Police Department has not provided a report, they expect the changeover in software to take a couple of days.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol reported an arrest after a high-speed chase on I-80, click here for full details on the developing story.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has not provided a report of any arrests since the Jailtracker site was switched off.