Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 9

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Area law enforcement is in the process of changing the software they use for bookings, etc. This report may not contain every arrest for the time period.

August 8th

The Rock Springs Police Department reports an ongoing issue in the new software that is being worked on currently. And as such, no arrest report is available today.

The Green River Police Department has provided a report. The GRPD reports that Officers responded to the Adult Green River Probation and Parole Office. At the office, officers contacted Hayden Mitchell, age 18 of Green River, who was arrested per an arrest and hold order for a probation violation.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has not reported any arrests.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has not provided a report of any arrests since the Jailtracker site was switched off.