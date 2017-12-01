0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ANDERSON, GARY WAYNE

Age: 38
Address: KING GEORGE, VA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1068, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1070, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1069, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

FORS, BETH MARIE

Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

MORENO GONZALEZ, ELIO

Age: 36
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-30
Arresting Agency: USM

 