Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ANDERSON, GARY WAYNE Age: 38 Address: KING GEORGE, VA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1068, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #1070, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1069, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



FORS, BETH MARIE Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

