Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ANDERSON, GARY WAYNE
Age: 38
Address: KING GEORGE, VA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1068, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1070, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1069, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
FORS, BETH MARIE
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1067, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MORENO GONZALEZ, ELIO
Age: 36
Address: HOUSTON, TX
Booking Type: USMS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-11-30
Arresting Agency: USM