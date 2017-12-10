Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
DONAHUE, JORDAN DAMON
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1130, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: , Bond: #1129, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
WHITE, JOSIE TAYLOR
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1128, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
QUIOCHO, RAYNA MYLIEKEKIO
Age: 22
Address: CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1125, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
HAWS, NICHOLAS WYATT
Age: 24
Address: ROCKLIN, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
KELLY, ERIN ELIZABETH
Age: 34
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1124, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MORENO, MARIO
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1123, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East