0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DONAHUE, JORDAN DAMON

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1130, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
    • Status: , Bond: #1129, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

WHITE, JOSIE TAYLOR

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1128, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

QUIOCHO, RAYNA MYLIEKEKIO

Age: 22
Address: CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1125, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

HAWS, NICHOLAS WYATT

Age: 24
Address: ROCKLIN, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

KELLY, ERIN ELIZABETH

Age: 34
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1124, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

MORENO, MARIO

Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1123, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East