CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 11

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LOWELL, LOURIN KARL

Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1131, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1133, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

MARISCAL, JASMINE MARIE

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-11
Released: 2017-12-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1134, CASH, $10, Court: Circuit Court East

 