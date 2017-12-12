Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
HAIRSTON, TRACEY ADRIAN
Age: 45
Address: CILLENN, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1139, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
MACIEL COYAZO, CESAR ARTURO
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: , Bond: #1135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: , Bond: #1135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West