Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HAIRSTON, TRACEY ADRIAN Age: 45 Address: CILLENN, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1139, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

