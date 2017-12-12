0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 12

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HAIRSTON, TRACEY ADRIAN

Age: 45
Address: CILLENN, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1139, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

MACIEL COYAZO, CESAR ARTURO

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: , Bond: #1135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: , Bond: #1135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 