CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROBY, JR EDWIN

Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1150, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
    • Status: , Bond: #1151, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1152, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON

Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1148, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
    • Status: , Bond: #1149, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

HALL, LYNAE LEE

Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1146, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

PORTER, JAKOB EDWARD

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

PRYOR, SCOTT DANIEL

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1144, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West

BREEDEN, DALTON JACOB

Age: 31
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking: 2017-12-12
Released: 2017-12-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1143, CASH, $105, Court: Circuit Court East

CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-12
Released: 2017-12-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1147, CASH, $290, Court: Circuit Court East