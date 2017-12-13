Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

ROBY, JR EDWIN Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1150, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: , Bond: #1151, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #1152, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1148, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: , Bond: #1149, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court



HALL, LYNAE LEE Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1146, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



PORTER, JAKOB EDWARD Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #1145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

