Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 13

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
ROBY, JR EDWIN
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1150, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: , Bond: #1151, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1152, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1148, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: , Bond: #1149, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
HALL, LYNAE LEE
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1146, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
PORTER, JAKOB EDWARD
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
PRYOR, SCOTT DANIEL
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1144, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West
BREEDEN, DALTON JACOB
Age: 31
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking: 2017-12-12
Released: 2017-12-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1143, CASH, $105, Court: Circuit Court East
CARRIBOU, CHADWICK LOUIS
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-12
Released: 2017-12-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1147, CASH, $290, Court: Circuit Court East