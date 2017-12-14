Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MOHR, STEVEN TYREL Age: 34 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-13 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



GRIFFIN GARDNER, TARA LIN Age: 23 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-13 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1153, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court



MORGAN, TYSON C Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-12-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO

APPLETON, ERIC ALLAN Age: 31 Address: INDIANAPOLIS, PA Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-12-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO