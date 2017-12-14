0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 14

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MOHR, STEVEN TYREL

Age: 34
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-13
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

GRIFFIN GARDNER, TARA LIN

Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1153, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

MORGAN, TYSON C

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-12-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

APPLETON, ERIC ALLAN

Age: 31
Address: INDIANAPOLIS, PA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-12-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO

VASQUEZ, CRUZ

Age: 36
Address: DOSPALOS, CA
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-12-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO