Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BRICE, DALTON LOUIS ALLEN
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1161, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1160, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Open Container
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1162, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
DELORME, SIMON DOUGLAS
Age: 30
Address: BELCOURT, ND
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1159, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
LEE, ANTONIO KAYE
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1157, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
APPLEQUIST, PETER
Age: 58
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West