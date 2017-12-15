Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BRICE, DALTON LOUIS ALLEN Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-15 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #1161, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1160, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Open Container Status: PENDING, Bond: #1162, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



DELORME, SIMON DOUGLAS Age: 30 Address: BELCOURT, ND Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1159, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



LEE, ANTONIO KAYE Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1157, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

