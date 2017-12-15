0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 15

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BRICE, DALTON LOUIS ALLEN

Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1161, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1160, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Open Container
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1162, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

DELORME, SIMON DOUGLAS

Age: 30
Address: BELCOURT, ND
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1159, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

LEE, ANTONIO KAYE

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1157, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

APPLEQUIST, PETER

Age: 58
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1158, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West