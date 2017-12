Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

CLARK, AMY JO Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



PIEDRA MARTINEZ, JUAN E Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



ACKERMAN, ALESHA BROOKE BROOKE Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

HAWKS, GENE CONWAY Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1167, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



MILLER, KEVIN Age: 44 Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-12-15 Scheduled Release: 2017-12-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



CAMPOS, STACEY Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-12-15 Scheduled Release: 2017-12-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



SORENSON, KATHLEEN MARIE Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1164, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court