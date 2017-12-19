Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SCOTT, JEFFREY BRIAN
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1192, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired Temp License Permits
- Status: , Bond: #1191, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court
SIMMONS, WARREN JACK
Age: 39
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft of Services – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1190, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court East
NEGUS, JACOB DANIEL
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
GENTRY, ISAIAH TYLER
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BACHMAN, TRESHA DAWN
Age: 36
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1187, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court
FLETCHER, BRIAN HARLEY
Age: 54
Address: SAND SPRINGS, MT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle – Under Influence (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1183, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1183, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1183, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: Circuit Court West