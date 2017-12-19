Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SCOTT, JEFFREY BRIAN Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #1192, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired Temp License Permits Status: , Bond: #1191, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court



SIMMONS, WARREN JACK Age: 39 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Theft of Services – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1190, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court East



NEGUS, JACOB DANIEL Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



GENTRY, ISAIAH TYLER Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #1188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #1188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #1188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



BACHMAN, TRESHA DAWN Age: 36 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1187, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

