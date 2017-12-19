0

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 19

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SCOTT, JEFFREY BRIAN

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1192, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired Temp License Permits
    • Status: , Bond: #1191, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court

SIMMONS, WARREN JACK

Age: 39
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Theft of Services – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1190, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court East

NEGUS, JACOB DANIEL

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Conspire to Commit – Felony
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Reckless Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

GENTRY, ISAIAH TYLER

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Burglary
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Conspire to Commit – Felony
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

BACHMAN, TRESHA DAWN

Age: 36
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1187, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

FLETCHER, BRIAN HARLEY

Age: 54
Address: SAND SPRINGS, MT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle – Under Influence (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1183, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1183, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1183, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: Circuit Court West