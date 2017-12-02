Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
WEGNER, ALLEN DOUGLAS
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: #1080, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ROBY, HOPE SHANNA
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1075, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1079, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: , Bond: #1078, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: , Bond: #1077, SURETY OR CASH, $550, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: #1076, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MAGANA, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1074, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: #1073, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
DUPREE, DEREK REED
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East