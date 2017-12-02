Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

WEGNER, ALLEN DOUGLAS Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #1080, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



ROBY, HOPE SHANNA Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1075, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #1079, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: , Bond: #1078, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: , Bond: #1077, SURETY OR CASH, $550, Court: RS Municipal Court

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: #1076, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



MAGANA, JOSEPH DANIEL Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #1074, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: #1073, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

