0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WEGNER, ALLEN DOUGLAS

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: , Bond: #1080, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

ROBY, HOPE SHANNA

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1075, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1079, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
    • Status: , Bond: #1078, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: , Bond: #1077, SURETY OR CASH, $550, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: , Bond: #1076, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

MAGANA, JOSEPH DANIEL

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1074, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: , Bond: #1073, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

DUPREE, DEREK REED

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 