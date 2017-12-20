Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MEZA, AJELITO JORDON Age: 25 Address: TALORSVILLE, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1203, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



BENWARD, DAKOTA WENDELL Age: 22 Address: MAGNA, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1202, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



GARCIA, MARTIN FILBERT Age: 49 Address: OGDEN, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 Status: , Bond: #1201, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



BLOUNT, IAN RUSSELL Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #1196, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1197, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #1198, SURETY OR CASH, $137, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1199, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West

Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #1200, SURETY OR CASH, $25, Court: Circuit Court West



BROADHEAD, MATTHEW MELVIN Age: 48 Address: FARSON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-19 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1195, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

