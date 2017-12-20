Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MEZA, AJELITO JORDON
Age: 25
Address: TALORSVILLE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1203, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BENWARD, DAKOTA WENDELL
Age: 22
Address: MAGNA, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1202, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
GARCIA, MARTIN FILBERT
Age: 49
Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000
- Status: , Bond: #1201, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
BLOUNT, IAN RUSSELL
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1196, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1197, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1198, SURETY OR CASH, $137, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1199, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
- Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1200, SURETY OR CASH, $25, Court: Circuit Court West
BROADHEAD, MATTHEW MELVIN
Age: 48
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1195, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
KELLY, HOWARD
Age: 76
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East