CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MEZA, AJELITO JORDON

Age: 25
Address: TALORSVILLE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1203, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

BENWARD, DAKOTA WENDELL

Age: 22
Address: MAGNA, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1202, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

GARCIA, MARTIN FILBERT

Age: 49
Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000
    • Status: , Bond: #1201, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

BLOUNT, IAN RUSSELL

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1196, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1197, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Superintendent’s Speed Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1198, SURETY OR CASH, $137, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1199, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1200, SURETY OR CASH, $25, Court: Circuit Court West

BROADHEAD, MATTHEW MELVIN

Age: 48
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1195, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

KELLY, HOWARD

Age: 76
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East