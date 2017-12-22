Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MCINTOSH, DAVID W Age: 37 Address: ROBSTOWN, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #1217, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



WHITE, JAMES RAY Age: 69 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



WHITE, ANGELA KAYE Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



JOHNSON, ROBERT JOE Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



NELSON, SCOTT JAMES Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1213, CASH, $1316, Court: RS Municipal Court



BARTON, KYRIE ALYSE Age: 30 Address: LARAMIE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1212, CASH, $5000, Court: OTHER



FLORES, VICTOR IGNACIO Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #1211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

