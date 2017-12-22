Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MCINTOSH, DAVID W
Age: 37
Address: ROBSTOWN, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1217, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
WHITE, JAMES RAY
Age: 69
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WHITE, ANGELA KAYE
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
JOHNSON, ROBERT JOE
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Theft – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
NELSON, SCOTT JAMES
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1213, CASH, $1316, Court: RS Municipal Court
BARTON, KYRIE ALYSE
Age: 30
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1212, CASH, $5000, Court: OTHER
FLORES, VICTOR IGNACIO
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BOTELLO, OSCAR
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1208, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West