0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 22

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MCINTOSH, DAVID W

Age: 37
Address: ROBSTOWN, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1217, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

WHITE, JAMES RAY

Age: 69
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

WHITE, ANGELA KAYE

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

JOHNSON, ROBERT JOE

Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Theft – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

NELSON, SCOTT JAMES

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1213, CASH, $1316, Court: RS Municipal Court

BARTON, KYRIE ALYSE

Age: 30
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1212, CASH, $5000, Court: OTHER

FLORES, VICTOR IGNACIO

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

BOTELLO, OSCAR

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1208, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 