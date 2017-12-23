Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BRIGHT, MACEY MECHELLE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1221, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1222, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1223, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1224, SURETY OR CASH, $133, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1225, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1226, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
CONTRERAS, RAMON OLIVAS
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1220, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
BINGHAM, JESSICA MARIE
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1219, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
BOWLES, CODY LEE
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1218, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West
HAUCK, JUSTIN MARTIN
Age: 37
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-12-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery Counterfeit Substance – Schedule I, II or III (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER