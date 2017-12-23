0

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BRIGHT, MACEY MECHELLE

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1221, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1222, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1223, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1224, SURETY OR CASH, $133, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1225, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1226, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

CONTRERAS, RAMON OLIVAS

Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1220, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

BINGHAM, JESSICA MARIE

Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1219, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

BOWLES, CODY LEE

Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1218, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West

HAUCK, JUSTIN MARTIN

Age: 37
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-12-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery Counterfeit Substance – Schedule I, II or III (NWS)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

 

 