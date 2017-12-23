Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 23

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BRIGHT, MACEY MECHELLE Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-23 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1221, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #1222, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #1223, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #1224, SURETY OR CASH, $133, Court: Circuit Court East

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1225, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #1226, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East



CONTRERAS, RAMON OLIVAS Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1220, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court



BINGHAM, JESSICA MARIE Age: 27 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-22 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1219, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



BOWLES, CODY LEE Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1218, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West

