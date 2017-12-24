Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MORLOCK, HALEE ANN
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court
JONES, MARTY RAY
Age: 52
Address: FRANKLIN, KY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
GLADUE, HAROLD CHARLES
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-12-23
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
TREKELL, TYLYNN LOUISE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-23
Released: 2017-12-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: , Bond: #1227, CASH, $235, Court: Circuit Court East