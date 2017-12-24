Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MORLOCK, HALEE ANN Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court

Destruction of Property – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court



JONES, MARTY RAY Age: 52 Address: FRANKLIN, KY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-23 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

