Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 24

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

MORLOCK, HALEE ANN

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court

JONES, MARTY RAY

Age: 52
Address: FRANKLIN, KY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-23
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

GLADUE, HAROLD CHARLES

Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-12-23
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

TREKELL, TYLYNN LOUISE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-23
Released: 2017-12-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
    • Status: , Bond: #1227, CASH, $235, Court: Circuit Court East