Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
CLAY, TORRANCE DARNELL
Age: 39
Address: NAUVOO, AL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1236, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1236, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
HOOD, GERALD DAVID
Age: 42
Address: GREELY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1234, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WEBB, JACOBB MICHAEL
Age: 25
Address: COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
SCHLANERT, ASHLEY ROSE
Age: 26
Address: FT LUPTON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
PEARSON, DALMER KEITH
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: , Bond: #1232, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
KETHMAN, RILEE MAKURE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1231, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1231, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East