0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 25

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

CLAY, TORRANCE DARNELL

Age: 39
Address: NAUVOO, AL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1236, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1236, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

HOOD, GERALD DAVID

Age: 42
Address: GREELY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1234, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

WEBB, JACOBB MICHAEL

Age: 25
Address: COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCHLANERT, ASHLEY ROSE

Age: 26
Address: FT LUPTON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

PEARSON, DALMER KEITH

Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Attended
    • Status: , Bond: #1232, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

KETHMAN, RILEE MAKURE

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1231, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1231, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 