CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

SCATES, STEVEN LEE

Age: 22
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1238, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1237, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 