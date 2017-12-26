Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 26

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
SCATES, STEVEN LEE
Age: 22
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1238, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1237, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West