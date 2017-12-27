0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PADILLA, MARCUS XAVIER

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1243, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

DEMARS, NATHAN ALAN

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1242, CASH, $330, Court: RS Municipal Court

ROBINSON, AUSTIN RAY

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Stop Sign (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1241, CASH, $160, Court: Circuit Court East

HERNANDEZ, JASON WILLIAM

Age: 40
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1240, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

BERNAL, LEONARD

Age: 55
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1239, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West