Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
PADILLA, MARCUS XAVIER
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1243, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
DEMARS, NATHAN ALAN
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1242, CASH, $330, Court: RS Municipal Court
ROBINSON, AUSTIN RAY
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Stop Sign (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1241, CASH, $160, Court: Circuit Court East
HERNANDEZ, JASON WILLIAM
Age: 40
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1240, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
BERNAL, LEONARD
Age: 55
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1239, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West