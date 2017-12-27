Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PADILLA, MARCUS XAVIER Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1243, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court



DEMARS, NATHAN ALAN Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1242, CASH, $330, Court: RS Municipal Court



ROBINSON, AUSTIN RAY Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Stop Sign (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1241, CASH, $160, Court: Circuit Court East



HERNANDEZ, JASON WILLIAM Age: 40 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1240, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

