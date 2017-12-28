0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GILLESPIE, TIRRELL COLTON

Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1255, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1254, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

ABURASSA, CHAS MARIE

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1252, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Improper Lane Usage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1253, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

MANUSZAK, JEROME PAUL

Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1251, SURETY OR CASH, $545, Court: Circuit Court East

KAHN, SAIRA JEHANGIER

Age: 29
Address: LAWERENCE, KS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

VIEYRA, JEANA LEE

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1248, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

PERSINGER, DEBORAH LYNNE

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 