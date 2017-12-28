Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

GILLESPIE, TIRRELL COLTON Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1255, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1254, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



ABURASSA, CHAS MARIE Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1252, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

Improper Lane Usage Status: PENDING, Bond: #1253, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East



MANUSZAK, JEROME PAUL Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1251, SURETY OR CASH, $545, Court: Circuit Court East



KAHN, SAIRA JEHANGIER Age: 29 Address: LAWERENCE, KS Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-27 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



VIEYRA, JEANA LEE Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1248, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

