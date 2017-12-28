Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 28

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
GILLESPIE, TIRRELL COLTON
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1255, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1254, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ABURASSA, CHAS MARIE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1252, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
- Improper Lane Usage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1253, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East
MANUSZAK, JEROME PAUL
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1251, SURETY OR CASH, $545, Court: Circuit Court East
KAHN, SAIRA JEHANGIER
Age: 29
Address: LAWERENCE, KS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
VIEYRA, JEANA LEE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1248, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
PERSINGER, DEBORAH LYNNE
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West