Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
BOZNER, CHARLES ANTHONY
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1257, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1258, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
JACK, DALLAS DON
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East