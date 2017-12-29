0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BOZNER, CHARLES ANTHONY

Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-28
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1257, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1258, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West

JACK, DALLAS DON

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 