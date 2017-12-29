Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 29

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

BOZNER, CHARLES ANTHONY Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-28 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1257, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #1258, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West

