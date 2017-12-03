Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
RITTER, BONNIE JO
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1091, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
CAMPOS, STACEY
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1087, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1089, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1090, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1088, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
JORDAN, WESLEY MARK
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1086, CASH, $170, Court: Circuit Court West
HREN, ANTHONY DOUGLAS
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1085, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
VILLAFUERTEPANIAGUA, JORGE CARLOS
Age: 30
Address: SAN DIEGO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1083, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
JUAREZ PEREZ, RIGOBERTO
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1082, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1082, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-02
Released: 2017-12-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1084, CASH, $500, Court: District Court