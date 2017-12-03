Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RITTER, BONNIE JO Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1091, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



CAMPOS, STACEY Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1087, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1089, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #1090, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1088, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court



JORDAN, WESLEY MARK Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #1086, CASH, $170, Court: Circuit Court West



HREN, ANTHONY DOUGLAS Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-02 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #1085, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



VILLAFUERTEPANIAGUA, JORGE CARLOS Age: 30 Address: SAN DIEGO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1083, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

