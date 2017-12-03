0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 3

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

RITTER, BONNIE JO

Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1091, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

CAMPOS, STACEY

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1087, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1089, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1090, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1088, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

JORDAN, WESLEY MARK

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1086, CASH, $170, Court: Circuit Court West

HREN, ANTHONY DOUGLAS

Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1085, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

VILLAFUERTEPANIAGUA, JORGE CARLOS

Age: 30
Address: SAN DIEGO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1083, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

JUAREZ PEREZ, RIGOBERTO

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1082, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1082, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

THORNTON, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-02
Released: 2017-12-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1084, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

 