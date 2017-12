Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

COLEMAN, SCOTT HUNTER Age: 53 Address: GARDNERVILLE, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-30 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



HAWS, JUSTINE Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



EVANS, BOBBIE JO Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



MARTINEZ, RUBEN JUNIOR Age: 34 Address: FORT COLLINS, CO Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-12-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO

WAKEFIELD, BRAD HAROLD Age: 59 Address: MILWAKEE, OR Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-12-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO

BLICKHAN, STEPHAN MICHAEL Age: 38 Address: YUCAIPA, CA Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-12-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO

BRECKENRIDGE, BREANNA Age: 22 Address: STANWOOD, WA Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-12-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO

CASTILLO, JOSEPH RENE Age: 22 Address: FOWLER, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1264, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court



TAGGART, SKYLAR RUDY Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1262, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1263, CASH, $500, Court: District Court