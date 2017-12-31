0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MASTEN, WILLIAM GEORGE

Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1276, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1277, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1278, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-30
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

MOHRMANN, DERICK FRANCIS

Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-30
Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1274, CASH, $365, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 