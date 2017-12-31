Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MASTEN, WILLIAM GEORGE Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1276, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #1277, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1278, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court



DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-30 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

