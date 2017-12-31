Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 31

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
MASTEN, WILLIAM GEORGE
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1276, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1277, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1278, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-30
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MOHRMANN, DERICK FRANCIS
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-30
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1274, CASH, $365, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West