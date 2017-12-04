0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

FULMER, ADAM TYLER

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
    • Status: , Bond: #1093, SURETY OR CASH, $90, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1094, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: , Bond: #1095, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

LIPARI, JUDY ANN

Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1092, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 