Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
FULMER, ADAM TYLER
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: , Bond: #1093, SURETY OR CASH, $90, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1094, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: , Bond: #1095, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
LIPARI, JUDY ANN
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1092, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West