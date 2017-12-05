Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARTINEZ, MICHAEL JUNIOR Age: 39 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-12-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1098, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

