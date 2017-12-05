Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
MARTINEZ, MICHAEL JUNIOR
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-12-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1098, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
DENT, MICHAEL C
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
JORDAN, WESLEY MARK
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-03
Released: 2017-12-04
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Speeding – Construction Zone (WRNT FTA)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1086, CASH, $170, Court: Circuit Court West