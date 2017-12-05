0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 5

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MARTINEZ, MICHAEL JUNIOR

Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-12-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1098, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

DENT, MICHAEL C

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

JORDAN, WESLEY MARK

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-03
Released: 2017-12-04
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Speeding – Construction Zone (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1086, CASH, $170, Court: Circuit Court West

 

 