Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
PARISH, SHAWN KEITH
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: , Bond: #1101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
RODRIGUEZ, AMEE RAE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1100, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
LEGERSKI, KELLIE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-12-05
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East