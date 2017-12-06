Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PARISH, SHAWN KEITH Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: , Bond: #1101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize Status: PENDING, Bond: #1101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



RODRIGUEZ, AMEE RAE Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1100, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

