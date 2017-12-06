0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

PARISH, SHAWN KEITH

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: , Bond: #1101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

RODRIGUEZ, AMEE RAE

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-05
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1100, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

LEGERSKI, KELLIE

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-12-05
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

 