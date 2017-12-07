Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

HUMMEL, MEGAN MARIE Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-07 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: , Bond: #1107, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



GREENFIELD, ROGER ALLEN Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-12-06 Scheduled Release: 2017-12-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East



WILLIAMS, LONNY ALLEN Age: 63 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-12-06 Scheduled Release: 2018-01-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West



HOUSEL, JORDAN TYLER Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary From Vehicle, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



LEWIN, BRANDON CORTEZ Age: 32 Address: VACAVILLE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1103, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1103, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

WILLIAMS, LONNIE Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-06 Released: 2017-12-06 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Booking: 2017-09-25 Released: 2017-09-25 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #534, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Booking: 2017-08-26 Released: 2017-09-11 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Booking: 2017-08-19 Released: 2017-08-21 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: SCSO DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #316, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

