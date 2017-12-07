0

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 7

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

HUMMEL, MEGAN MARIE

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: , Bond: #1107, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

GREENFIELD, ROGER ALLEN

Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-12-06
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

WILLIAMS, LONNY ALLEN

Age: 63
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-12-06
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

HOUSEL, JORDAN TYLER

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Burglary From Vehicle, 3 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Forger – Permit – Makes/Completes/Executes/Issues/Etc, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1106, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

LEWIN, BRANDON CORTEZ

Age: 32
Address: VACAVILLE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1103, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1103, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

WILLIAMS, LONNIE

Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-06
Released: 2017-12-06
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
Booking: 2017-09-25
Released: 2017-09-25
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #534, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Booking: 2017-08-26
Released: 2017-09-11
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
Booking: 2017-08-19
Released: 2017-08-21
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #316, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

