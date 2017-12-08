0

CRIME

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

TROLIN, ARNOLD ALVIN

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1113, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

HART, QUINTYN GARY

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Careless Driving with Accident
    • Status: , Bond: #1110, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: , Bond: #1111, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: , Bond: #1112, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court