Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 8

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
TROLIN, ARNOLD ALVIN
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1113, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
HART, QUINTYN GARY
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Careless Driving with Accident
- Status: , Bond: #1110, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: , Bond: #1111, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: , Bond: #1112, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court