Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 9

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

LIBERTY, ROY Age: 43 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: HOUSING FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2017-12-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO

SHWEN, JADE Age: 22 Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO Booking Type: HOUSING FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2017-12-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO

MOORE, CLAY Age: 24 Address: MITCHELL, SD Booking Type: HOUSING FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2017-12-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO

VANMERSHERGEN, KATHERINE Age: 42 Address: MEXICO, MO Booking Type: HOUSING FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2017-12-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO

MORENO, MARIO Age: 56 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #1123, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



SOTO, GABRIEL DANIEL Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Posted Speed Limits – 16 to 20 Mph Over Status: , Bond: #1119, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1120, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1121, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court



ZUKOSKI, STANLEY CLAYTON Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: Booking Date: 2017-12-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1118, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East



VOILAND, DANIEL EUGENE Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1117, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Simple Battery (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1117, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



ANDERSON, AMANDA CHRISTINE Age: 28 Address: GRANITE FALLS, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1116, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court