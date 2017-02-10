Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 10th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Feb 10th

Deann Lynn Autry, 59 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged aggravated assault.

Shawna Rae Nilson, 31 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI.

Ashley Dawn Starks, 30 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for domestic battery.

Amanda Ranee Debortoli, 25 of Green River was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving while under suspension.

Feb 9th

Andrew David Schulz, 26 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana.

Terry Lee Burch, 30 of Rawlins was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged driving without an interlock device and driving while under suspension.

Tommy Lee Strickland, 40 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to pay on following too close with an accident.

Johnathan Lamoin White, 37 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged domestic battery.