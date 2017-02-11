Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 11th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Feb 11th

Audra Michelle Watts, 49 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for theft.

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Kelcey Bullock Moss, 27 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

George Stephen Muniz, 65 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI and interference with a peace officer.

Jessy Sanchez, 25 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear on driver’s license required.

Daphne Marie Irwin, 34 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI.

William Paul Mitchelson, 41 of SLC, UT was arrested by the RSPD for alleged public intoxication.

Feb 10th

Rachel Lee Hemker, 28 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged disorderly conduct and resiting arrest.

Tawny Amanda Nelson, 29 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on warrants for theft.