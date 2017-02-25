Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 25th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Feb 25th

NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Trenton Mark Greene, 20 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged interference with a peace officer, destruction of property, pedestrian under the influence and liquor on the breath of a person under age 21.

Rex Herman Dohrmann, 39 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged driving while under suspension-5th offense, driving without an interlock device, no insurance, possession of meth and an open container.

Feb 24th

Michael Ray Fisher, 53 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI.

Todd Gardner Newcomb, 44 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged driving while under suspension and driving without an interlock device.

Jason William Hernandez, 39 of Reliance was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged driving while under suspension.

Jose Alejandro Hinojosa, 52 of Alice, Texas was arrested by the RSPD for alleged red light stop position.

Lisa Marie Labenske, 44 of Eden was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged possession of meth-2nd offense.

Aaron Chester Kronfuss, 33 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI and stop sign violation.