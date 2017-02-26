Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 26th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Feb 26th

Erik A Corley, 22 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged breach of peace and public intoxication.

Kristen Rae Strand, 25 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI, interference with a peace officer and requirements for turning.

Kelton Melvin Broadhead, 18 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for allege driving while under suspension, no insurance and no registration.

Feb 25th

Justin Eugene McMartin, 39 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged sale/delivery of meth.

Michael Anthony Cisneros, 46 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI, no insurance and speed too fast for conditions.

David Aaron Roth, 41 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI.

Ashley Morgan West, 31 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI-subsequent and driving while under suspension.