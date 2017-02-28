Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 28th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Feb 27th

Danny Cavasos, 34 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged interference with a peace officer and interference with custody.

Kylan Sarai Stroud, 22 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on an NCIC hit for probation violation.

Alexi Dawn Milburn, 34 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD on a warrant for failure to pay on no insurance.

Victoria F Valdez, 31 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged interference with custody and interference with a peace officer.

Justin Fredrick Maynard, 37 of Midway, TX was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI-5th, fleeing-eluding a peace officer, interference with a peace officer and no insurance.