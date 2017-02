The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Feb 2nd

James Lance McArdell, 49 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged criminal trespass.

Feb 1st

Larry Dean Paxton, 44 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to appear on no registration, no insurance, no proof of insurance, use of a controlled substance, stolen property, and identity theft.