Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 3rd

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Feb 3rd

Justin Broseghini, 28 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI.

Feb 2nd

Ethan Orion Meder, 24 of SLC, UT was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged driving while under suspension and speeding.

Toby Michael Ebert, 43 of Green River was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol on a warrant for failure to pay on larceny.

Joshua Douglas Sommerville, 41 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of meth and marijuana.

Alicia Mae Smith, 27 of Saratoga was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI-2nd offense.