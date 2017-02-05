Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 5th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Feb 5th

Ramiro Guzman Pontanillo, 42 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI and failure to maintain a single lane.

Breanna Summer Hansen, 22 of West Valley, UT was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI, driving while under suspension and possession of marijuana.

Ryan Richard Courson, 30 of Rock Springs was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged DWUI and failure to maintain a single lane.

Gabriel Isac Morones, 20 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana.

Robert D Jackson, 47 of Roy, UT was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol for alleged driving while under suspension.

Teresa Valadez, 46 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DWUI-controlled substance.

Michael Harold Stagg, 59 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI and possession of marijuana.

Taylor Eugene Batey, 19 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana.

Cody James Allen, 23 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana.

Jairon Elvarado Lorenzo, 22 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI, no driver’s license and hit and run property.

Feb 4th

Timothy Michael Williams, 40 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged public intoxication.

Timothy Mitchell Krenke, 24 of Victor, MT was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession of marijuana.

Lucas Bradley Chidester, 22 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged public intoxication and aggravate assault, injury with a deadly weapon.

Jeffrey Samuel Stout, 29 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged driving while under suspension and white light to the rear.

Terrence Socrates McDowell, 46 of Longmont, CO was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged burglary and criminal entry.