Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 6th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Feb 6th

Amber Marie Faires, 25 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD on a warrant for failure to pay on leaving the scene of an accident.

Feb 5th

Jessica Arielle Danae Hautala, 27 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO for alleged DWUI and no insurance.

Pamela Sue Collings, 36 of Green River was arrested by the SWCSO on warrants for child support and failure to appear on contempt of court.

Jennifer Joann Whelan, 37 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for DWUI with a child passenger.

Denise Diane Gil, 53 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged DWUI, failure to maintain a single lane and no insurance.

James Lance McCardell, 49 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged criminal trespass-2nd offense and interference with a peace officer.