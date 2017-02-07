Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for February 7th

The following individuals have been booked at the Sweetwater County Detention Center:

Feb 7th

Aaron Kyle Moneyhun, 38 of Rock Springs was arrested by the RSPD for alleged criminal trespass.

Feb 6th

Ricky Gene Young, 49 was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for probation violation.

Regina Khisamova, 36 of Rock Springs was arrested by the SWCSO on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jody Lyn James, 57 of Green River was arrested by the GRPD for alleged DWUI.

Hobie James Engel, 19 of Marbleton, WY was arrested by the RSPD for alleged possession-3rd offense.